Pezeshkian commends police forces for relentless efforts

Speaking at a conference for commanders and directors of the Iranian traffic police, President Pezeshkian highlighted the round-the-clock efforts of police personnel in safeguarding the nation’s safety and honor.

He characterized the role of police forces as one of the most challenging and critical jobs in society, noting that officers work tirelessly in urban, rural, and border areas.

In his remarks, the president reaffirmed his administration's commitment to implementing infrastructure reforms aimed at enhancing road safety and reducing accidents.

He pointed out that many countries enforce strict driving laws, noting that if an individual drives recklessly, exceeds the speed limit, and causes the death or injury of others, this behavior is classified as a deliberate dangerous act and is not treated merely as that of an ordinary offender.

To reduce traffic accidents, he emphasized the need for proactive regulations aimed at deterring reckless drivers from jeopardizing the safety of others.

The president expressed that the annual toll of 17,000 to 20,000 fatalities from traffic accidents in Iran is unacceptable. He emphasized that thousands more suffer injuries or disabilities, placing a heavy burden on families and society.

Pezeshkian advocated for precise programs focused on scientific and technological solutions to address traffic-related issues. He also underscored the importance of fostering a culture of safe driving, asserting that adherence to traffic laws should extend beyond mere textbooks to become ingrained in societal values.

Moreover, he stressed the need to encourage lawful drivers while imposing penalties on careless ones, leveraging modern technologies as part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce accidents and save lives.

MNA/President.ir