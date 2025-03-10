Rubio, Zelenskyy head to Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Walz are expected to attend, along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The meeting marks the first engagement between American and Ukrainian envoys following a tense exchange in the Oval Office earlier this month involving Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance. Following that meeting, Zelensky reaffirmed his commitment to peace.

"Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians," he said in a statement. "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

In related news, President Trump indicated Sunday that he is "just about ready" to lift the freeze on intelligence sharing with Ukraine, which he implemented after

"There are big meetings coming up, as you know, in Saudi Arabia that's going to include Russia," Trump told reporters. "It'll be Ukraine, we'll see if we can get something done, like to get something done. A lot of people died this week, as you know, in Ukraine, not only Ukrainians but Russians. So, I think everybody wants to see it get done. We're going to make a lot of progress, I believe, this week."

The meeting comes after President Trump, on Friday, took his most hardline stance toward Russia's offensive against Ukraine. He suggested that Russia could be subject to additional sanctions imposed by the U.S.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform. "To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

MNA