Russia says it identified two British spies

In its statement, the department named the two as the 34-year-old Alkesh Odedra and the 32-year-old Michael Skinner. They have been revoked of their diplomatic permissions and ordered to leave Russia within two weeks.

The FSB insisted that the two men "intentionally provided false information when receiving permission to enter our country, thereby violating Russian law." The office also said it later "identified signs of intelligence and subversive work by the aforementioned diplomats, threatening the security of the Russian Federation."

MNA/