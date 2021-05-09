Zionist regime launches airstrikes in southern Gaza Strip

Local sources on Sunday reported the airstrike of Zionist regime in southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli army in a statement claimed that fighter jets of the Zionist regime targeted a Hamas military base in southern Gaza Strip, Jerusalem Post reported.

Hebrew media say that a rocket fired from Gaza Strip hit Eshkol area in Palestine.

On Saturday evening, dozens of Gaza residents who had gathered in the east of Gaza city, near the border area with the occupied lands and territories to protest the escalation of the Zionist regime's attacks on Al-Quds and its sanctuaries were attacked by Zionist forces.

Dozens of Palestinians were suffocated by Zionists’ tear gas and three were injured by plastic bullets.

Zionist military forces also detained several Palestinians and wounded at least 17 in a night raid on Bab al-Amoud area.

MA/FNA14000219000068