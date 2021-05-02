Israeli military forces shoot at a Palestinian woman in WB

The series of hostile actions of the Zionist military forces against Palestinian citizens still continue in the occupied lands and territories.

Israeli army forces opened fire at a Palestinian woman in "Bethlehem" in the West Bank on Sunday, seriously injuring her, Palestine Al-Yawm reported.

Palestinian sources announced that the woman who was shot by the Zionist forces was 60 years old and was severely injured. It is possible for this Palestinian woman to be martyred at any moment.

In order to justify this hostile act, Zionist regime's forces have claimed that this 60-year-old Palestinian woman intended to attack them.

