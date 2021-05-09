Rocket hits Zionist settlement of 'Eshkol'

Local sources reported on Sunday morning that a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip at Zionist settlements.

"Hebrew media say a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit the Eshkol area," Palestinian Shehab News Agency quoted Zionist sources as saying.

"A few minutes ago, a rocket was fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, causing sirens blaring in an open area," an Israeli army spokesman said in a statement, according to the Jerusalem Post.

On Saturday evening, dozens of Gaza residents who had gathered in the east of Gaza Strip and near the border with occupied Palestine to protest the escalation of the Zionist regime's attacks on Quds and its sanctuaries were attacked by Zionist forces.

Dozens of Palestinians were damaged by Zionist tear gas and three were injured by plastic bullets.

Zionist forces also detained several Palestinians and wounded at least 17 in a night raid on the Bab al-Amoud area.

ZZ/FNA14000219000058