VIDEO: Hormuz Island; red jewel in Southern Iran

One of the misconceptions people have about Iran is it’s all about deserts and sand dunes when in fact, it’s teeming with rich and diverse natural sceneries. A great example of which is the Hormuz Red Beach in the Hormozgan Province in the south of Iran. Yep, you heard that right — an Insta-worthy red beach! The mountains of Hormuz Island are rich in red oxide soil which gives the shoreline its otherworldly crimson colour. And with the turquoise water of the Persian Gulf kissing the shoreline, it’s probably one of the most unique coastal attractions in the world, a paradise where breathtaking sunsets can be enjoyed.