Western sanctions impose severe restrictions on patients

The non-governmental, non-profit organization made the announcement in a statement addressing the special rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities attending the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Press TV reported.

It said Iranian women and girls with disabilities are still facing discrimination, poverty and the lack of services despite decades of various promises given to them.

"These obstacles are even greater for autistic women and girls,” it added.

It emphasized that compounded challenges caused as a result of threats and sanctions have made it more difficult for them to acquire their fundamental rights and have increased the need for urgent action.

The organization called on the rapporteur to continue defending the policies that would guarantee the meaningful participation of women with disabilities in the decision-making processes.

Such policies would remove the urgent need for comprehensive education, employment and healthcare, it noted.

The IAA emphasized that the time has come for countries to take a decisive measure and fully implement the commitments made in the Beijing Declaration on Disabled Persons and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

MNA