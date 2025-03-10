Tehran, Tokyo emphasize expanding parliamentary ties

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Assistant for International Affairs Abolfazl Amouei met and held talks with Japan’s Ambassador to Tehran Tsukada Takami in Tehran on Monday.

Expounding about the current conditions in the international arena and situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in these relations, Amouei emphasized that international relations are moving forward at a very rapid pace.

He emphasized the need for boosting parliamentary interactions between Iran and Japan and added that the two countries have high potentials to increase their cooperation in all fields.

Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group has recently traveled to Japan at various levels to enhance bilateral cooperation in the relevant field, he added.

Japan’s ambassador to Iran, for his part, emphasized the need for increasing parliamentary interactions between Iran and Japan, stating that his country attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all fields.

