Iran summons swedish ambassador to MFA

The move by Iran's foreign ministry underscored Tehran's strong protest against Sweden over interference in internal legal processes and dual standards on human rights issues.

Iran’s move comes in response to inappropriate and baseless accusations from Swedish officials, including comments from Sweden’s Minister of Education that Iran deems contrary to international law and diplomatic norms.

During the summoning, Shahram Ghazi Zadeh, head of the Department for Western Europe at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, sharply criticized the Swedish minister’s comments, stating that Sweden is not in a position to question the legal institutions of another nation or defend a criminal with substantiated charges.

On the Swedish side, the ambassador affirmed that the issue would be relayed to the Swedish government.

Case of Niloufar Zare: The meeting also touched on the tragic case of Niloufar Zare, an Iranian national killed in a violent incident in Sweden, with Iranian authorities demanding judicial updates.

Sweden’s Countermove: Last Friday, Sweden summoned its Iranian counterpart in Stockholm to press for the release of Ahmad Reza Jalali, whom Swedish officials claim has been neglected despite his critical health risks in detention.

Iran’s protest is rooted in defending its judicial sovereignty and condemning external interference, especially amid claims that Sweden is defending a convicted criminal.

Ahmad Reza Jalali is one of the most important intelligence agents of the Israeli regime (Mossad) who was identified and arrested by the security forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

