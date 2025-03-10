Armed Forces ready to give crushing response to aggresors

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Heidari said the Iranian Armed Forces relentlessly pursue the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“The finger of the Armed Forces is on trigger and they are in full preparedness,” he added.

He noted that the Armed Forces have made all the necessary preparations and have all the resources to counter any threats and would heavily defeat the aggressors.

US President Donald Trump ratcheted up pressure on Iran in the past week as he claimed that Tehran can be dealt with either through military means or by reaching a deal over its nuclear program.

However, Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday said that the insistence of some bullying powers on holding talks with Iran does not aim to solve issues, emphasizing that Iran would never accept the expectations of bullying states.

MNA/