US has no choice but agreeing with Iran on lifting sanctions

"The Vienna talks show a high level of Iran's power, and today the world has accepted that there is no other way but to reach an agreement with Iran and lift sanctions, and that is a great success for the Iranian people," the Iranian President said on Monday afternoon in a meeting with a group of economic agents and businessmen in an apparent reference to the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear deal known as the P4+1.

Rouhani said that the economic war started by the Previous US President Donald Trump was aimed at toppling the Iranian government and destroying the country.

He meanwhile said, "Today, with the resistance of the nation and in line with the guidelines of the Leader and the efforts made, the entire world and the United States itself confesses to the defeat in the economic war."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president pointed to the achievements that his administration could make in the economic field under the sanctions.

Tehran is engaged in talks with the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) namely China, Russia, and the three major European countries of Britain, Germany and France in a bid to revive the nuclear deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna. The United States is not present as Iran has refused to directly talk with the new US administration that still continues illegal Trump-era sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Despite early promises during his presidential campaign, US President Joe Biden has not returned his country to the deal so far. By doing so, the Biden administration is following in the Trump administration's footsteps and continues to stick to the illegal sanctions on Iran in violation of the nuclear deal. Washington has set illegitimate preconditions for returning to the JCPOA which are strongly rejected by Iran.

After the US exit from the world powers' nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and imposing the unprecedented sanctions on the Iranian nation which was followed by the indifference of the European parties to the need for compensating Iran's losses as a result of the US violations of the international accord, Iran started reducing its JCPOA commitments in five steps and finally suspended voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol on February 22. Tehran recently started 60% enrichment after an "act of sabotage" done reportedly carried out by the Israeli regime on one of its nuclear sites in Natanz. The JCPOA Paragraph 36 allows Iran to diminish its abidance in the case of violations of the deal by other parties.

Iran has vowed that it will change course and will return immediately to its JCPOA commitments as soon as other parties, most notably the Europeans, abide by the provisions of the accord.

KI/IRN84309767