No step-by-step plan raised in Vienna talks: Deputy FM

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that no step-by-step plan is raised in Vienna talks and parties involved in JCPOA are discussing together on Iran’s desired arrangements at stage of implementing commitments.

Speaking at the end of meeting of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission on Sunday, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi pointed to the possibility of implementation of step-by-step plan in Vienna talks and added that the step-by-step plan has long been set aside.

There were ideas for a step-by-step return of JCPOA commitments raised last year which Iran rejected the issue at the same time, he said, adding, “In the ongoing negotiations, there is no step-by-step discussion at all and we are talking about the final stage of the negotiations with remaining parties to Iran’s nuclear talks.”

Negotiations are currently underway in Vienna on the arrangements envisioned by the Islamic Republic in the final stage or the stage in which the parties will fulfill their obligations, Araghchi underlined.

The Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs reiterated that there is no discussion about step-by-step implementation of JCPOA commitments in a way that this plan has long been set aside.

