Iran, Russia discuss bilateral, intl. coop., JCPOA

According to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday, Iranian envoy to Russia Kazem Jalali met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the two sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Tehran in the United Nations and other international forums including global and regional issues.

During the talk, Jalali and Vershinin discussed the settlement of disputes in the West Asian region.

The two sides expressed interest in expanding cooperation between Iran and Russia and continuing contacts between the two countries in the field of foreign policy.

According to the report, Iran and Russia are cooperating on important issues in the West Asian region including Syria, fight against terrorism, and issues related to the Persian Gulf region within the framework of the JCPOA.

