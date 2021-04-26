JCPOA Joint Commission to be held in Vienna on Tuesday

According to the latest reports, the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA will be held tomorrow in Vienna with the presence of the delegations of Iran and the P4+1 (Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China) and the representative of the European Union.

To this end, the Iranian negotiating team headed by the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Vienna today.

The talks are scheduled to continue this week at a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which was held in Vienna last Tuesday.

At this meeting, the chairmen of the negotiating delegations of the parties to the JCPOA discussed the latest status of the technical talks and the initial drafts of the texts and how the talks will continue. The participating countries agreed that in addition to the two current expert groups (in the field of sanctions lifting and nuclear issues), a third group of experts would be created this week to discuss the practical arrangements needed to implement the lifting of sanctions and then return of the United States to the JCPOA.

