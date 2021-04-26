Iran enjoys high level of security: Police chief

Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari, the commander of Iran's Law Enforcement made the remarks in a meeting with the security authorities and police officers in the southern province of Bushehr.

Ashtari described ensuring the security of a country as a top priority for any government in the world and added that security lays the ground for a country's development.

"Since the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the enemies of the Establishment have sought to create instability in Islamic Iran," the police commander-in-chief said.

He recalled the anniversary of the failed US Tabas Operation on 24 April 1980 in Iran, saying "in order to inflict a blow on the newly established Islamic Republic, the United States planned an attack on 24 April 1980 to overthrow the establishment, without the knowledge of the security, military and Law Enforcement apparatuses, which was defeated at God Almighty's will in the Tabas desert."

Ashtari also said that at the end of the eight-year of Iraqi imposed war on Iran between 1980-1988, the Iranian nation came out victorious under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini.

The police commander-in-chief also said that resistance forces in the region have thwarted all the American and Zionist plots against security in regional countries.

He concluded by saying that now the country is enjoying the highest level of security at God's will and under the leadership of the commander-in-chief of all armed forces Ayatollah Khamanei, adding that all the threats against the country's security have been neutralized through the cooperation of all security and intelligence forces.

