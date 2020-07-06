police spare no effort to offer service in Arbaeen ceremony

Speaking in a meeting, Iranian Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari made the remarks on Mon. Announcing that the holding of Arbaeen ceremonies in (September 2020) is completely different from previous years with respect to the spreading of the novel Coronavirus in the country, adding that all infrastructures must be prepared for supplying pilgrims with the desired service.

“Providing security for pilgrims as well as facilitating the offering of service are among the top priorities of Police,” said Ashtari.

The general went on to underline that"we will spare no effort to use all our capacities to establish security for pilgrims commuting across the borders of the provinces of Khuzestan, Ilam, Kermanshah and Sistan and Baluchestan

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stressed that the responsibility of Police for offering desired health service to pilgrims is more than ever due to the severe condition caused by COVID-19 spread.



RHM/FNA13990416000624