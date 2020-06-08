Strengthening police force priority for Ministry of Defense: Brig. Gen. Hatami

He made the remarks on Monday in a ceremony to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense and the police force.

“Strengthening the police force is a priority for the Ministry of Defense and the ministry utilizes all its industrial, scientific, and technological capacities in this regard,” he said.

He further praised the role of the police force in establishing order and maintained that Iran’s exemplary security is due to sincere and dedicated officers around the country.

Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari also appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Defense and expressed hope that the police force can expand its capabilities in the near future, adding, “Currently, the priority of the police force is to develop advance technologies to counter smuggling and drug-trafficking.”

FA/ IRN 83814115