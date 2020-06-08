  1. Politics
Strengthening police force priority for Ministry of Defense: Brig. Gen. Hatami

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that the Ministry of Defense utilizes all its capacities to boost the power of the police force.

He made the remarks on Monday in a ceremony to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense and the police force.

“Strengthening the police force is a priority for the Ministry of Defense and the ministry utilizes all its industrial, scientific, and technological capacities in this regard,” he said.

He further praised the role of the police force in establishing order and maintained that Iran’s exemplary security is due to sincere and dedicated officers around the country.

Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari also appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Defense and expressed hope that the police force can expand its capabilities in the near future, adding, “Currently, the priority of the police force is to develop advance technologies to counter smuggling and drug-trafficking.”

