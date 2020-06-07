Enemies seek to damage Iran, Afghanistan friendly relations: police chief

He made the remarks on Sunday noting that weather conditions and recent rainfalls could be the actual reason for the Harirud incident.

“The drowning incident in a shared border river in Afghan territory has nothing to do with Iran’s border guards, and the investigations also revealed that there was no negligence from them,” he said.

“The most important question and ambiguity regarding this incident are why the Afghan border checkpoints have been evacuated by the country in recent years,” he added.

Iran has extensive evidence that the incident has not happened on its borders. According to Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, the confirmed reports received from the border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran show that such an incident has not occurred on the mentioned date and location. He noted that Iran has not been associated with Afghan migrants and the claims of transferring people to camps or inhumane treatment are completely baseless. He added that due to weather conditions of the region, not a single Afghan citizen entered the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran on that date.

