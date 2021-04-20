Resistance Front to continue training commanders like Hejazi

Ghaani made the remarks in the funeral ceremony of former Deputy Commander of the IRGC's Quds Force General Seyyed Mohammad Hejazi.in Isfahan.

Top Military Aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari, Isfahan Governor, and other senior Iranian officials were among the participants of the funeral ceremony.

Ghanani named Hejazi as one of the leaders fighting against the Pahlavi regime before the Islamic Revolution and one of the pioneers protecting the Islamic Revolution in the Iran-Iraq war.

He added that Cmdr. Hejazi's bravery and measure have always been approved by Muslim world leaders including the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and the current head of Hamas's political bureau Ismail Haniyeh and the named leaders have condoled Leader Ayatollah Khamenei over his demise.

Emphasizing that the resistance fronts in all Islamic countries, including Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, etc., are taking basic action against the enemies every day, Ghaani said commanders are being trained in the front to follow Martyrs Solemani and Hejazi.

