Borders to be equipped with modern electronic equipment

Speaking during his visit to the border shared between Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jolfa on Wed., Brigadier General Ashtari said that there is no security problem at borders of the country.

Law Enforcement Forces (Police) is cooperating with border guards of the country incessantly, offering security services round-the-clock in line with protecting borders of the country, he emphasized.

Borders of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan are the borders of ‘peace and friendship’, he said, adding that complete security prevails in these borders and there is no problem in this regard.

Emphasizing that security situation is the same in the eastern borders of the country, he said that security situation in these areas is under strict control and supervision and there is no security problem at eastern borders of the country.

In recent years, Law Enforcement Forces (Police) have paid special attention to equip borders and border guards of the country with the most modern electronic and electro-optical equipment, Ashtari stressed.

Law Enforcement Forces are using most modern systems to promote power of equipment, monitor and increase security at borders of the country, Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari reiterated.

