Police force, manifestation of authority of Establishment

In a message, Army Commander congratulated the Police Day to the Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari, industrious staff and personnel of this force and added, “Comprehensive and sustainable progress, development and excellence demands a safe, healthy and peaceful platform which has achieved significant progress at the unsparing efforts of police forces in establishment of social order and security in the country.”

He reiterated that Law Enforcement is a manifestation of authority of the Establishment and restoration of social security in the country.

Mousavi emphasized that all-out and sustainable progress, development and excellence demands a safe, healthy and peaceful environment in order to accelerate popular activities with more power and speed under the auspices of this security.

Today, “We are witnessing salient progress and developments in the field of restoration of social order and security in the country due to the unsparing and unflinching efforts of all staff and personnel of the Police Force.”

Iran’s Army Commander Abdolrahim Mousavi once again felicitated Mehr 13 (Oct. 4) named after Law Enforcement Forces (Police) Day in the official calendar of the country to all police forces who establish social order and security throughout the country.

MA/IRN84063761