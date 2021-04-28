'Foreign forces cause insecurity in region'

“Presence of transregional forces does not preserve and enhance regional security, but causes threat and insecurity,” he said on Wednesday while addressing a virtual conference dubbed ‘Persian Gulf is our home’ hosted by Supreme National Defense University.

Ghalibaf highlighted that the foreign troops’ presence disturbs economic opportunities in and out of the region.

“If we see a divide today between south and north of the Persian Gulf, it is because of the presence of American forces. They have come to create different situations in the region so as to create trends and control them.”

Iran did not let US have any effect on the north of the Persian Gulf and “cut off its hand”, he continued, adding, “We hope that regional countries would cut America’s foot from the region.”

