Iran-Iraq borders remain closed during Arbaeen: Police chief

Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari expressed gratitude to people for following the police’s advice regarding the recent measures on the borders, saying that common borders of Iran and Iraq will remain closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

He noted that borders will remain closed until further notice and people should not move towards the country’s borders under any condition.

Commander of Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi also said earlier this week that “Iraqi authorities have emphasized for several times that they have no decision to reopen borders on the eve of Arbaeen ceremonies in the current year due to the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic.”

Security is stable at the borders of the country and there is no problem in this respect, he added.

Arbaeen, known as the world’s largest annual Muslim pilgrimage, comes 40 days after Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram when Imam Hossein was martyred in the Battle of Karbala at the hands of the tyrant of the time, Yazid I, in the seventh century.

Every year, millions of Shia and Sunni Muslims, and those from other faiths depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the occasion.

