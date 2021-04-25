Zionist Israeli delegation to depart for DC for talks on Iran

A high-level Israeli regime's delegation will travel to Washington to voice objection to the US return to the Iran nuclear deal, but not to hold talks on the details, Israeli media have reported.

According to the Times of Israel, the delegation will be headed by Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat. This trip is taking place after the Chief of General Staff Aviv Kohavi canceled his participation in the delegation amid a security flare-up in Quds and in Gaza.

In response to reporters regarding the visit of the Israeli regime's delegation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Israel’s delegation to Washington DC will not change the United States' position on rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Meanwhile, the US spokeswomen reiterated Washington's support for the Israeli regime saying, “As it relates to Israel, we have kept them abreast, as a key partner of these discussions, of our intentions and we will continue to do that on any future visits.”

Local sources in the Palestinian-occupied land reported several explosions on Thursday morning in the south of the occupied lands close to the Gaza Strip.

Moreover, Israeli regime's military spokesman Avikhai Adrei acknowledged that the Israeli regime' air defense system failed to intercept a missile that reportedly landed near Dimona nuclear site on Thursday morning.

Clashes with Palestinians also reported on Friday and Saturday. It was also reported on Saturday that the Israeli regime's army sought to prevent the escalation of the conflict with the Palestinians with the help of international mediators.

KI/alalam5554553