Zionists seek to weaken Palestinians' will by attack on Gaza

Abdul-Latif al-Qanu showed reaction to the new aggression of Zionist regime’s forces on Gaza Strip in Palestine and reiterated that undermining the will of Palestinian nation is the main and fundamental goal of the Zionist regime behind launch of new aggression on Gaza Strip, Al-Yawm reported.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) also reminded that Palestinian people are united with the people in Al-Quds throughout the occupied lands and territories in their battle with the Zionist forces to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Saturday, Palestinian media reported the artillery attack of Israeli army on the positions of resistance forces in the Gaza Strip.

The tanks of occupying regime of Israel fired at the positions of resistance forces in east of Al-Bridge, Gaza Strip.

Palestinian-based ‘Safa’ news agency’s correspondent also reported that Israeli army targeted the headquarters of resistance forces in east of Al-Bridge Camp in the center of Gaza Strip.

MA/5196139