Zionist minister orders military to remain on alert

According to the Zionist media on Sunday, the office of the regime's war minister Benny Gantz announced that he had ordered the military to remain on alert.

The regime's war minister's decree came after the Resistance groups fired rockets at Israeli settlements around the Gaza Strip in response to Zionist settlers' atrocities against Palestinians in holy Quds over the past few days during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Prime Minister of the occupying regime, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced on Saturday after holding an emergency security meeting with senior military officials in Tel Aviv to assess the recent retaliatory attack from the Gaza Strip on the occupied territories, "I have ordered everyone to be prepared for any possible scenario."

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, the number of Palestinians who were injured during the recent clashes with armed Zionist settlers in occupied Quds and other parts of occupied Palestinian areas rose to more than 17 yesterday.

The Jordanian daily Al-Rai also reported that the Zionist military men prevented Palestinian doctors from entering the scene of the clashes in occupied Quds to help the wounded protesters.

