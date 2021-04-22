  1. Politics
Apr 22, 2021

Israel air defence unable to intercept missile: spokesman

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Israeli regime's military spokesman Avikhai Adrei has acknowledged that the Israeli regime' air defense system failed to intercept a missile that reportedly landed near Dimona nuclear site on Thursday mornirng.

The Israeli regime's army spokesman Avikhai Adrei made the remarks after it was reported on Thursday morning that a missile had landed in an area close to the secretive Dimona nuclear reactor in the south of the occupied lands.

According to Adrei in a post on his Twitter account, Preliminary investigations into the incident of a surface-to-air missile fired from Syria at Israel indicate that the missiles were not intercepted.

The Israeli regime's spokesman said that missile came from Syria and said that after the explosion near Dimona, the regime air forces targeted several missile batteries in the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus. 

Meanwhile, Qatari Al-Jazeera reported the Israeli army as claiming that a rocket fired from Syria had exploded in the sky and that its shrapnel had been scattered in the Negev area.

Tel Aviv announced today that investigations into the rocketfire from Syria is going on

