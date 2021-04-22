  1. Politics
Apr 22, 2021, 6:00 PM

US military convoy in eastern Syria targeted with rockets

US military convoy in eastern Syria targeted with rockets

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – Local sources in eastern Syria reported that a US military convoy was targeted by unknown armed men with rockets.

The local sources told Sputnik that the attack was a rocket attack carried out by unknown individuals, followed by a light weapon attack.

The sources stressed that the US military has not said anything yet about the possible causalities.

According to these sources, the American convoy was targeted while crossing the town of "Al-Basira" located in the east of Deir ez-Zor province.

According to the sources, a number of US-backed Kurdish elements of the so-called "Syrian Democratic Forces" or SDF, who were accompanying the US troops, were also wounded and taken to field hospitals.

They said that the SDF militias have now imposed a curfew in the area.

KI/FNA14000202000414

News Code 172440
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172440/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News