US military convoy in eastern Syria targeted with rockets

The local sources told Sputnik that the attack was a rocket attack carried out by unknown individuals, followed by a light weapon attack.

The sources stressed that the US military has not said anything yet about the possible causalities.

According to these sources, the American convoy was targeted while crossing the town of "Al-Basira" located in the east of Deir ez-Zor province.

According to the sources, a number of US-backed Kurdish elements of the so-called "Syrian Democratic Forces" or SDF, who were accompanying the US troops, were also wounded and taken to field hospitals.

They said that the SDF militias have now imposed a curfew in the area.

