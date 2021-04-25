US convoy targeted in Iraq's Al-Anbar province

A US coalition logistics convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb in the western Iraqi province of Al-Anbar today.

There has been no report on the amount of damage to the US convoy so far and no group has yet claimed responsibility.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

