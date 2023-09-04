Severe clashes reported between US-backed forces in E Syria

Local sources in the Deir ez-Zor countryside reported that violent internal clashes were underway on Sunday night and Monday morning between SDF forces in the vicinity of the US illegal base in the area.

The sources reported the skirmishes broke out on the outskirts of the town of Dhiban, near the Al-Omar oil field.

The reports added that the local people managed to confront the first attempt of the SDF forces to storm the town of Dhiban and succeeded in destroying a vehicle and killing a group of attackers.

Eastern Syria has been witnessing conflict and tension between the tribesmen and the US-backed SDF and PKK forces since last week.

News sources announced that 40 people from the forces of both sides and 15 civilians have been killed during the clashes that started last week in Deir ez-Zor province.

Damascus has repeatedly requested the withdrawal of the US occupying forces from Syria in letters to the UN, emphasizing that the presence of American forces under the pretext of fighting ISIL is illegal.

