  1. World
  2. Middle East
Dec 30, 2024, 7:33 PM

Qassam Brigades says its fighters killed 5 Israeli soldiers

Qassam Brigades says its fighters killed 5 Israeli soldiers

TEHRAN, Dec. 30 (MNA) – Qassam Brigades ambushed a base of Israeli occupying army in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip and killed 5 Israeli soldiers at a close range, local media reported from the besieged enclave.

In a statement on Monday, the Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing, said that in different operations in northern Gaza Strip, its fighters killed five Israeli occupation forces.

Al-Qassam stressed that its fighters also set fire to a Merkava tank with its occupants and targeted a military jeep with a number of Israeli soldiers inside with hand grenades, killing and wounding all of its occupants.

Israeli regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MNA

News ID 226259

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News