Qassam Brigades says its fighters killed 5 Israeli soldiers

In a statement on Monday, the Qassam Brigades, the Hamas military wing, said that in different operations in northern Gaza Strip, its fighters killed five Israeli occupation forces.

Al-Qassam stressed that its fighters also set fire to a Merkava tank with its occupants and targeted a military jeep with a number of Israeli soldiers inside with hand grenades, killing and wounding all of its occupants.

Israeli regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

MNA