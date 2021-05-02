Two US military logistics convoys targeted in Iraq

The bomb exploded on the route of a convoy of the International Coalition in Muthanna province, the source said, adding that another convoy of the International Coalition was targeted in Babil province.

The source said that according to initial statistics, the two explosions did not cause any casualties or property damage.

International Coalition-affiliated logistics convoys have been targeted several times in Baghdad and southern Iraqi provinces in recent months.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

