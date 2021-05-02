  1. Politics
Two US military logistics convoys targeted in Iraq

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – A security source in Iraq reported on Sunday that two explosions occurred on the route of two US military logistics convoys in the provinces of Babil and Muthanna.

The bomb exploded on the route of a convoy of the International Coalition in Muthanna province, the source said, adding that another convoy of the International Coalition was targeted in Babil province.

The source said that according to initial statistics, the two explosions did not cause any casualties or property damage.

International Coalition-affiliated logistics convoys have been targeted several times in Baghdad and southern Iraqi provinces in recent months.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

