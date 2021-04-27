  1. Politics
Apr 27, 2021, 3:14 PM

3rd US convoy targetted in Iraq on Tues.

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported on Tues. that another US military logistics convoy was targeted in Al-Diwaniyah, the capital of Al-Qādisiyyah Governorate, and Babil Governorate, to become the third convoy targetted on the same day.

No further data has been released about the damages. 

Earlier on Tues., Iraqi resources reported that two roadside bombs exploded Tuesday near US military convoys in Dhi Qar Governorate, in southern Iraq.

The blasts made some damages to one of the convoys carrying military equipment.

As reported, a bomb reportedly blasted near a US convoy in Basra on Tuesday morning.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

