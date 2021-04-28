Syrian parl. invites Iran parl. to observe presidential votes

According to Syrian news agency SANA the parliaments of Algeria, Oman, Mauritania, Russia, Iran, Armenia, China, Venezuela, Cuba, Belarus, South Africa, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Bolivia were invited by the Syrian lawmakers to observe the presidential elections in the country.

The date set for the elections for the Syrian citizens who are not residing on the Syrian territories is on May 20, while it is on May 26th for the Syrian citizens residing in the Syrian lands.

The total number of the submitted applications has reached 51 candidates, including 7 women SANA said on Wednesday.

