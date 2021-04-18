Six rockets hit US military base in Iraq’s Al-Balad

Iraqi sources reported several explosions near US Al-Balad air base in Iraq's Saladin Governorate on Sunday evening.

In this rocket attack, Sally Porter Military Contracting Company, affiliated with the US Army and American Military Unit, has been targeted in Al-Balad air base in Iraq.

Turning to hearing the sound of siren at Al-Balad air base, Iraqi sources announced that six rockets hit US al-Balad military base in Iraq.

The sources reported vast flight of American helicopters over the air base and announced that rescue vehicles have entered the military base after the rocket attack.

Reuters news agency also reported that a number of retired US forces were present at Al-Balad air base at the time of attack.

MA/TSN2487310