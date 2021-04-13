  1. Politics
American logistic convoy targeted in southern Iraq

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that a US logistic convoy has been targeted in southern Iraq.

According to Iraq's Saberin News, a US military logistics convoy has been targeted in the city of Samawah in al-Muthanna Governate (southern Iraq).

Iraqi sources have not yet released any details about the casualties and possible damage from the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

