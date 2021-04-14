  1. Politics
Apr 14, 2021, 3:21 PM

US convoy target in Iraqi southern governate

US convoy target in Iraqi southern governate

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that a US logistic convoy has been targeted in southern Dhi Qar Governorate.

According to Iraq's Saberin News, a bomb was blasted on the route of the convoy.

No casualties have been reported.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

A US military logistics convoy has been targeted in the city of Samawah in al-Muthanna Governate (southern Iraq) on Tuesday.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

HJ/FNA14000125000678

News Code 172108
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172108/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News