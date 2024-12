Foroud Asgari stated that 35,127 brand-new sedans, valued at $746.3 million, have been imported into the country in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to December 22, 2024), showing a 705 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Cars imported into the country between March 21 and December 22, 2024 registered a 768 percent growth in value, compared to the same period last year, IRICA chief added.

MA/6332278