Iraq’s Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq reacts to CENTCOM's claims

Qais Khazali in a statement reacted to the remarks of McKenzie, commander of the CENTCOM terrorist organization.

"The recent remarks of McKenzie are a clear indication that the US government is not serious about withdrawing its troops from Iraq," Khazali said.

He added that if the Iraqi government does not issue an urgent denial, that would be proof of its lack of perseverance in ousting the American troops from Iraq.

He said that Americans have proved that holding negotiations with them does not work and the only way for ousting them from Iraq is doing the same as Afghans did to push them out of Afghanistan.

McKenzie told lawmakers that he does not foresee a full US withdrawal from Iraq amid continued dialogue with officials in Baghdad.

“That move is not contemplated,” he told members of the House Armed Services Committee during a hearing on Tuesday.

“I don’t see us withdrawing completely from Iraq in the future,” he said.



HJ/FNA14000204000544