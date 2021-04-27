  1. Politics
Apr 27, 2021, 9:11 AM

US logistic convoy targeted in Iraq's Basra

US logistic convoy targeted in Iraq's Basra

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Media sources reported this morning that another US logistics convoy was targeted in Basra.

Saberin News reported on Tuesday morning that the convoy was targeted in Basra.

There has been no report on the amount of damage to the US convoy so far and no group has yet claimed responsibility.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

ZZ/FNA14000207000091

News Code 172651
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172651/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News