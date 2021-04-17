US convoy targeted in Iraq's Dhi Qar province

The Saberin News reported on Saturday that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in the southern city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province.

In this regard, the Shafaq News reported that a bomb had exploded on the way of a US convoy near a checkpoint west of Dhi Qar.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

