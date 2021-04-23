US military base near Baghdad airport under rocket attack

As reported, at least three rockets have hit Camp Victory, a US military base near Baghdad airport.

The siren alarm system sounded at Camp Victory.

According to the report, American planes have been flying around Baghdad airport.

An independent video that has not been verified but is circulating on social media purports to show smoke rising from the Camp Victory military base, which is located in the area surrounding the airport. According to a Sky News Arabia correspondent, at least one Iraqi has been reported as wounded from the blasts.

The Baghdad International Airport has been an area targeted by multiple rocket attacks in the past.

Three rockets were reportedly set off near the airport just in January. Multiple rockets landed on the perimeter of the airport in September, as well.

The areas near the airport housing US troops have been seen as the main target of the frequent attacks.

HJ/5195600