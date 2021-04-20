JCPOA Joint Commission meeting to continue on Apr. 20

In the statement, one copy of which was released on the website of EU’s External Action Service, stipulates that the Joint Commission meeting will be held at the level of deputies and political directors of foreign ministries of Iran and P4+1 Group at 10:00 am on Tuesday.

The Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA will be headed by the Deputy Director-General of European Union’s External Action Service Enrique Mora.

According to a statement, participants are expected to review the status of negotiations and consultations at various levels including at the expert level, which was underway over the past few days, with a focus on the possible US return to JCPOA and ensuring full implementation of the agreement by all parties involved in Iran’s nuclear talks, JCPOA.

The 18th round of meetings of Joint Commission of JCPOA was held on April 2 through videoconference with the participation of political deputies of Iran and P4 + 1 countries.

In this meeting, representatives of the countries involved in nuclear talks decided to continue the talks in person in Austrian capital Vienna.

On Saturday, the 4th round of meetings of Joint Commission of JCPOA was held with the aim of reviewing the process and results of technical talks of experts in the field of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues. The participants in this meeting reviewed the process of talks in the past few days and received the reports of expert groups with regards to the sanctions and nuclear issues.

