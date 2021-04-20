JCPOA Joint Commission starts in Venna

As reported, the participants in this meeting are conferring on various expert levels, following up the last few days' talks.

They are also discussing the US return to the JCPOA and full implementation of the nuclear deal.

On Saturday, the 4th round of meetings of the Joint Commission of JCPOA was held with the aim of reviewing the process and results of technical talks of experts in the field of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues. The participants in this meeting reviewed the process of talks in the past few days and received the reports of expert groups with regards to the sanctions and nuclear issues.

Yesterday, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced that the negotiations on the JCPOA restoration entered the drafting stage.

Stating that there are dozens of differences in Vienna talks, he added that these differences needed to be agreed upon by JCPOA member states.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the German government announced on Monday progress in the current Iranian nuclear talks in Vienna.

Iranian deputy FM said on Sat. that it seems a new agreement is being formed in JCPOA talks in Vienna and that the time is now ripe to jot down the text of the agreement.

HJ/