Enemies sought to produce famine in Iran

Rouhani added that by taking proper measures and supplying basic goods, his administration has foiled the enemies' plans.

In his earlier remarks, Rouhani said overcoming the current economic situation with the least pressure possible inflicted on the economically vulnerable groups is the main aim of the government, stressing that there are no justifications for any kind of shortages and limitations in supplying basic items.

He noted that the Iranian government is duty-bound to take advantage of capacities and economic mechanisms for supplying basic goods and raw materials for factories and for fighting enemies' cruel sanctions which are aimed at crippling production and economy.

HJ/5193803