Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 20

Aftab-e Yazd:
Hopes rise for success of Vienna talks
Ebtekar:
JCOPA’s ice starting to melt in Vienna
Health minister talks of jabbing 1mn doses of covid-19 vaccine
Ettela’at:
Report reveals Bin Salman’s partnership with Israel for failed coup in Jordan
Iran:Progress in Vienna talks promising: FM spokesman
Javan:
Drafting started in hope for an agreement
Jomhuri Eslami:
Vienna talks enters drafting stage: Russia
Parliament closed for two weeks after a number of MPs contract COVID-19
Kayhan:
Field hospital established in Alborz
Yemeni forces say liberation of Mar’ib will not take long
Statement of 2,000 Iranian professors: America should lift all sanctions practically’
