Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on April 20

Aftab-e Yazd:

Hopes rise for success of Vienna talks

Ebtekar:

JCOPA’s ice starting to melt in Vienna

Health minister talks of jabbing 1mn doses of covid-19 vaccine

Ettela’at:

Report reveals Bin Salman’s partnership with Israel for failed coup in Jordan

Iran:Progress in Vienna talks promising: FM spokesman

Good progress has been made in Vienna talks: Khatibzadeh

Javan:

Drafting started in hope for an agreement

Jomhuri Eslami:

Vienna talks enters drafting stage: Russia

Parliament closed for two weeks after a number of MPs contract COVID-19

Kayhan:

Field hospital established in Alborz

Yemeni forces say liberation of Mar’ib will not take long

Statement of 2,000 Iranian professors: America should lift all sanctions practically’

MAH