JCPOA Joint Commission to be held in few hours in Vienna

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a Tuesday tweet wrote, "The Joint Commission of #JCPOA will reconvene in-person in a few hours."

"Before that, a number of informal meetings in different formats will take place as always," he added.

The European Union (EU) also in a statement said on Monday that the next meeting of the Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will continue in the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday, April 20.

On Saturday, the 4th round of meetings of the Joint Commission of JCPOA was held with the aim of reviewing the process and results of technical talks of experts in the field of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues. The participants in this meeting reviewed the process of talks in the past few days and received the reports of expert groups with regards to the sanctions and nuclear issues.

Yesterday, Ulyanov announced that the negotiations on the JCPOA restoration entered the drafting stage.

Stating that there are dozens of differences in Vienna talks, he added that these differences needed to be agreed upon by JCPOA member states.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the German government announced on Monday progress in the current Iranian nuclear talks in Vienna.

