Technical talks between Iran, IAEA kick off in Vienna

Changes have been brought about Iran's agenda of negotiations with the International Atomic Energy Agency over the Agency's safeguards concerns about nuclear material in Iran, Wall Street Journal reported.

WSJ correspondent pointed to the above issue and wrote that negotiations started on Monday but the delegations are not currently in Iran, and talks are underway with Iranian nuclear experts in Vienna.

He added that Islamic Republic of Iran earlier this month called for a delay in nuclear talks and announced that nuclear experts were in Vienna for talks on reviving JCPOA, so, talks are ongoing in Austrian capital Vienna.

This issue may be appropriate for Iran, and senior nuclear officials can address IAEA's questions, he added.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also announced that IAEA and Iran have started a focused process aimed at clarifying safeguards issues. The talks were based on an agreement reached in March between the Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi and Vice President and Chief Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi.

The issues are held at the level of technical experts in Austrian capital Vienna, Wall Street Journal correspondent wrote.

The meeting was held in Vienna, and participating Iranian experts are attending another meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, he added.

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a Monday tweet wrote, "The Russian and the US delegations at the Vienna talks held useful bilateral consultations on issues related to US sanctions lifting and return of Iran to full compliance with its nuclear commitments under #JCPOA."

Earlier, in a tweet, Ulyanov said that the negotiations on the JCPOA restoration entered the drafting stage. "Summing up the results of 2 weeks of deliberations on #JCPOA restoration we can note with satisfaction that the negotiations entered the drafting stage."

MA/FNA14000130000941