Step-by-step plan or interim agreement in JCPOA baseless

In reaction to some of the false reports in the Western media, Seyed Abbas Araghchi stressed that there was no discussion of "temporary agreement" or similar issues in the talks between Iran and the P4+1.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is only talking about the final step in lifting the oppressive sanctions against the Iranian nation, and rumors such as step-by-step plans or an interim agreement are baseless," he added.

"Iran, as the Leader emphasized, will not allow the negotiations to be eroded in any way, and at the same time will not rush to reach a conclusion. Iran states that the talks must be conducted carefully and in the interests and positions of the country," Araghchi said.

"Any decision on the process and outcome of the talks will be made in Tehran, and the negotiating team will report continuously on the status of the negotiations to senior officials," the Iranian diplomat noted.

The European Union (EU) in a statement said on Monday that the next meeting of the Joint Commission of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will continue in the Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday, April 20.

On Saturday, the 4th round of meetings of the Joint Commission of JCPOA was held with the aim of reviewing the process and results of technical talks of experts in the field of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues. The participants in this meeting reviewed the process of talks in the past few days and received the reports of expert groups with regards to the sanctions and nuclear issues.

